WWE News: Kevin Owens has an issue with Fastlane match graphic

Owens responds to Tweet sent out by WWE's official account, hilarity ensues.

Goldberg challenges Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane.

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens has an issue with the match graphic that WWE is using for his clash with Bill Goldberg at WWE Fastlane, which he took to Twitter to reveal. The Universal Champion also had a request to go along with it.

You can see his tweet below:

Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don't need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker.https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight)February 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

During a segment on Raw this past Monday, Goldberg interrupted Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to accept Brock Lesnar’s challenge for WrestleMania 33. Goldberg exchanged words with Team Kevin and Chris before ultimately challenging Owens for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. Chris Jericho accepted the challenge on Owens’ behalf.

The heart of the matter

WWE’s Twitter account posted the following match graphic mere moments after Goldberg’s challenge was accepted by Chris Jericho.

What’s next?

WWE Fastlane takes place on March 5th from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Owens will be defending his Universal Championship against Goldberg in the main event.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kevin Owens is known for being what some people might consider a “Twitter troll.” This is just another instance of Owens’ unique brand of sarcastic humour coming through in our opinion.

He was simply making light of the fact that WWE’s graphics department felt the need to photoshop Goldberg’s goatee in order to change the colour. It’s kind of ridiculous if you think about it, considering Goldberg doesn’t even bother to dye his facial hair, so what was the point in them changing it on the graphic?

Unfortunately for fans of Kevin Owens, the match graphic for WWE Fastlane is the least of their worries. Rumour has it that the plan for the match is for Goldberg to squash Owens, perhaps in less time than it took him to beat Brock Lesnar.

The supposed plan features Goldberg walking out of Fastlane as the WWE Champion, making his showdown with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Universal Championship. That feud doesn’t need the title.

However, the title makes the feud between Owens and Chris Jericho mean that much more. We’ll just have to wait and see if the rumours are true.

