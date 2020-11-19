Kevin Owens announced as guest commentator for next week's NXT

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Wade Barrett announced that SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens will be appearing as a guest commentator on next week's episode of the Black and Gold brand to replace him since he won't be able to fulfill his commentary duties on that day.

This will mark Owens' second return to NXT ever since he was moved up to the main roster. The last time that the former WWE Universal Champion appeared on NXT was when he took part in the 2019 TakeOver: WarGames and sided with Tommaso Ciampa's team which eventually helped them win over The Undisputed Era.

Kevin Owens' time in WWE NXT

While Kevin Owens is currently a member of WWE's Blue brand, he was a core member of WWE NXT at one time. After signing with WWE in 2014, Owens debuted for NXT at TakeOver: R Evolution and later in the night turned on his longtime friend Sami Zayn who won the NXT Championship that night.

Owens eventually embarked on a feud with Zayn and finally defeated him for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Rival. While he was the champion, Kevin Owens also made appearances on the main roster and issued open challenges where he promised to defend his title.

After losing the title to Finn Balor at The Beast in The East event in Tokyo, Japan, Owens was finally called up to RAW in May 2015.