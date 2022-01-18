Kevin Owens declares for 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match on RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens declared himself as a participant in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. He made the announcement during his KO Show interview segment.

This week's special guest was Seth Rollins who discussed his upcoming showdown with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. The Visionary stated that he would remain on RAW after he defeated the Tribal Chief.

After Rollins got the chance to have his say, an empassioned Owens took the mic and boldly announced his entry to the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The pair were soon interrupted by United States Champion Damien Priest. He and Kevin Owens had a match where the latter was victorious.

Kevin Owens has not held a world title in WWE since 2017

KO has been a fixture of WWE TV since his signing in 2014, but he has not reigned with the company's top title for half a decade.

Owens captured the Universal Championship back in 2017.He was assisted to the title by Triple H, who double-crossed Seth Rollins, giving him the Pedigree to the new champion.

However, Goldberg eventually ended KO's Universal Title run in 22 seconds, and the latter never recaptured it. He would instead be moved into a feud with former partner Chris Jericho for the United States Championship.

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, KO may once again be given the opportunity to chase the title if he can win the match. Fans would definitely welcome another world title reign for The Prizefighter.

What are Kevin Owens' chances in the 2022 Royal Rumble match? Will he ever capture a world championship in WWE again? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

