Kevin Owens appears suddenly hidden outside Sami Zayn's home; films his family with spine chilling comments from the window

Kevin Owens is outside Sami Zayn's house and has filmed his family secretly in what is a spine-chilling horror-esque moment. The star also sent a serious warning to Sami.

Owens and Zayn have been at each others' throats for a while since Owens decided that Zayn had not helped him and had chosen Roman Reigns over him at the Royal Rumble. He's tried to end Zayn's career, but now, he's taken things too far.

Kevin Owens appeared in a promo which he cut from outside Zayn's home. He said Zayn had gotten the match that he wanted against Kevin, but it had come at a cost. He said that he knew that his former friend wanted to end his career, but then threatened him about his family.

"You got what you wanted huh? You got your match. You couldn't just take the punishment that you deserved, that I've already given you and let it go. No, you wanted me and you to go again. You want to fight me, you want to hurt me. You want to end my career? Which will hurt my family by the way? Which is truly despicable, but what about your family, Sami? Have you thought of them? What about your family? Do they know? Do they know what you're about to put them through?"

In a horror-esque moment then, Kevin Owens turns to the window and films the family sitting inside, with Sami Zayn approaching them to talk, blissfully unaware that his former best friend, and now enemy was outside. Kevin Owens went on to say that he was going to end Zayn's career in Toronto, and asked the star what happens next when he could not provide for them. He said that he'd never forgive Sami for what he was forcing him to do.

"When they have to watch me end your career in Toronto? What happens then, eh? When you can't provide for them anymore? Everything they have, the nice house, the peace, the security, the shelter? When it's all gone, and why? Why? Because you're too proud? You're selfish. You are selfish. Because you're going to make me do this to them. I'll never forgive you for that. I'll see you in Toronto, but remember, you asked for this. It's all your fault."

With SmackDown mere minutes away, it remains to be seen what Zayn does, and what will happen as the two get ready for WWE Elimination Chamber.

