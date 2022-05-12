Kevin Owens vows to uncover the truth about fellow WWE star

Kevin Owens recently shed light on his ongoing investigation of WWE Superstar Ezekiel.

Ezekiel made his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania last month, and fans quickly pointed out his uncanny resemblance to Elias. Later that night, the WWE Universe would find out that he was Elias' younger brother. However, Owens was confident that the two superstars were the same people.

The former Universal Champion has since made multiple unsuccessful attempts to unveil the truth about the recent debutant. During a recent appearance on The Tim Donnelly Show, Kevin stated that he is more determined than ever to uncover the mystery of the Pittsburgh-born star.

"I don't even know what's next myself. I'll figure it out, but I know that I have to get to the bottom of it. I've invested too much time and energy into it now. I have to figure it out." (H/T Fightful)

With Ezekiel having passed a lie detector test and constantly professing his identity to the fans, Owens is still not buying any words that continue to come out of the former's mouth.

Kevin Owens invited his 'brother' to RAW this week

This past Monday on RAW, the host of the KO Show sought to try another crazed tactic to reveal Ezekeil's real identity.

During a segment on the show, the 34-year-old star, and the crowd were introduced to Owen's 'older brother' Ken Owens. Kevin's older brother sported a similar build with gray facial hair. Despite Owens' best efforts, his disguise as Ken did not bring out the supposed truth behind his adversary.

After a verbal back and forth between the two superstars, Kevin Owens and the tag team Alpha Academy would blindside Ezekiel. The Prizefighter would later hit the Stunner on Elias' younger brother.

As this situation continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next on RAW.

Were you entertained by the appearance of "Ken Owens" last Monday? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh