Kevin Owens believes surprise WWE star could dethrone Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens hilariously claimed that SmackDown star Shanky could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At WrestleMania 38, The Head of the Table became a double champion, as he dethroned Brock Lesnar. Taking to Twitter, the company questioned which superstar could defeat Reigns. In response, Owens jokingly replied with a video of Shanky dancing.

Additionally, the former Universal Champion claimed that even Becky Lynch seems to be on the same page as him. Owens wrote:

"I believe me and @BeckyLynchWWE have already answered that question."

Check out Kevin Owens' tweet below:

Since unifying the titles, Reigns hasn't had a championship defense on WWE programming. He was part of a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash, as The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and Randy Orton.

Recent reports have suggested that The Tribal Chief is expected to miss the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event as well. However, a match between him and Randy Orton is in the works for this year's SummerSlam.

The WWE Universe had a hilarious reaction to Kevin Owens' tweet of Shanky dethroning Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had a hilarious reaction to Kevin Owens' tweet.

Responding to The Prizefighter, fans sarcastically praised Shanky's dance moves. Check out some of the tweets below:

Daniel Woodruff @DanDaMan619 @FightOwensFight @BeckyLynchWWE Why do you think Roman has been hiding since Shanky busted out those moves? @FightOwensFight @BeckyLynchWWE Why do you think Roman has been hiding since Shanky busted out those moves?

One fan suggested that in order to have Shanky dethrone Roman Reigns, the latter must show up to work.

Check out the same tweet below:

Whereas, one fan suggested that Elias and Ezekiel are ready to challenge, as well.

It remains to be seen when Reigns will be making his return to WWE programming. In one of his latest appearances on SmackDown, he helped The Usos win the RAW Tag Team Championships by beating RK-Bro.

Hence, WWE could lead towards a potential Reigns vs. Orton match for The Biggest Event of the Summer, with The Viper expected to make his comeback.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Roman Reigns should lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Yes No 6 votes so far