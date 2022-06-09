Legendary 20-time champion is reportedly returning for Roman Reigns' next title defense

There has been a lot of talk regarding Roman Reigns' next title defense. As we reported earlier, The Tribal Chief will not compete at Money in the Bank as WWE's current plans revolve around SummerSlam.

In an update, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE wants Reigns' next championship match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently in an angle with Riddle and could face The Original Bro on a TV episode before the July 30 event.

Here's what was revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"July 30th. He may actually wrestle on TV before that, but July 30th is his first pay-per-view championship match. He may do a television match before then. If he wrestles Riddle, it'll be on TV. It won't be on pay-per-view. At least that's the plan right now. The plan is still Orton for July 30th." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

WWE has lined up three big matches for Roman Reigns

Riddle was previously expected to wrestle Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. However, the first-time-ever clash will now most likely get booked on a weekly show and not on a premium live event card. Additionally, there's no word about whether Riddle and Reigns' match will be for the world championship.

As far as Randy Orton is concerned, The Viper is out of action due to an injury and should ideally return before SummerSlam to build up towards his showdown against Roman.

The Tribal Chief has seemingly transitioned to being a part-time talent as he hasn't defended his title on a televised show since WrestleMania 38. However, Reigns put the championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at ten live events in April and May.

Interestingly enough, McIntyre and Reigns are rumored to have another big match at WWE Clash of the Castle in September. It'd be exciting to see how the creative team develops the world title picture heading into the second half of 2022.

