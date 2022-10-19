WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has blocked JD McDonagh ahead of his appearance on tonight's NXT.

Tonight is a special episode of NXT, as it is the 'go-home show' before the brand's Halloween Havoc event on Saturday, October 22. As the brand gears up for the Takeover-esque show this weekend, tonight's episode of the White and Gold brand is packed with appearances from main roster superstars.

This week's episode will see WWE's latest signings - The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) team up with Cameron Grimes to take on The Schism. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will go up against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade respectively, Sonya Deville will face the challenger for the NXT Women's title, Alba Fyre.

Another main roster appearance on the show will be Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion will mediate a segment between the three names battling out for the NXT Title on Saturday - Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh.

He announced his appearance in a video he released on Twitter earlier today. During the video, he made fun of McDonagh's name, which the latter seems to not have taken kindly, who warned Owens to "not start out on the wrong foot," only to be blocked by The Prizefighter.

How this interaction will affect the two's on-screen meeting on tonight's episode of NXT remains to be seen.

AEW wrestler MJF talks about a potential future match against Kevin Owens

AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently named Kevin Owens as his preferred first opponent if he ever jumps ship to WWE.

Friedman is one of the hottest names in wrestling at the moment. Ever since his return to the company at the All Out pay-per-view, he has been dropping hints about potentially joining the opposition when his contract expires in 2024. MJF has even stated his openness to work for whichever company pays him more.

A Twitter user recently asked The Salt of the Earth who he'd want to be his first opponent if he were to ever join WWE. Friedman's answer was the former Universal Champion and Canada's own, Kevin Owens.

"Owens," MJF wrote.

For now, any such match is years off. But fans will be salivating from the idea of the two going head-to-head on a mic and in the ring.

