Kevin Owens breaks character to address impersonating WWE legend to fuel WrestleMania feud

Kevin Owens is set to host WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on his KO Show at WrestleMania 38. The former Universal Champion has left no stone unturned in hyping their upcoming encounter and went as far as mocking the legend on RAW last week.

He kickstarted the show by playing Steve Austin's theme music, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fans reacted with excitement as they believed the Texas Rattlesnake had made his return, but it turns out that was never the plan. Instead, Owens walked out with his best Austin impersonation in a bid to mock his future guest.

He opened up about the experience during a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark. Owens detailed his delight at eliciting anger with his actions and causing a stir amongst the WWE Universe.

"You know, it's really funny because that's really not the kind of stuff I'm used to doing. You know, that's happened before where one of the wrestlers would (...) dress up as someone else, one of their rivals, whatever. You know, The Miz did it a few years ago, DX have done it, a couple of people have done it and done it pretty well, but I had — you know, it felt like I was stepping out of my comfort zone a little but I figured that was the most impactful thing I could do going into this match or this confrontation, whatever you wanna call it and it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off which was delightful." (h/t PostWrestling)

Owens fooled WWE fans twice on the same night as he planned for Steve Austin's theme music to hit in the middle of his promo. It is safe to say that he enjoyed every bit of the impersonation segment and is looking forward to meeting the legend at WWE's 'Show of Shows.'

WWE Superstar tried to hijack Kevin Owens' WrestleMania moment on RAW

Kevin Owens' best friend Seth Rollins tried to hijack the segment planned for WrestleMania on last week's episode of the Monday night show. The Visionary challenged Owens to a match in hopes of replacing the latter as the host of the talk show at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately for Rollins, he lost and KO retained his segment with Steve Austin.

Earlier this week, Vince McMahon promised Seth Rollins that he would have a match at WrestleMania. While his opponent has not yet been revealed, it was confirmed that Rollins would face someone handpicked by the WWE Chairman. Backstage reports hinted towards Cody Rhodes' big return and that he could be Rollins' surprise challenger at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

