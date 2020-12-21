Kevin Owens breaks silence after loss to Roman Reigns at WWE TLC 2020

At WWE TLC 2020, Kevin Owens put up a valiant effort in his Universal Title clash against Roman Reigns. While the match in itself was a solid contest, there were a lot of controversies to the finish, as expected.

Eventually, Jey Uso's outside interference led to a low-blow from The Tribal Chief, who made sure Owens passed out from the Guillotine Choke. Taking to Twitter, KO has now commented on his loss.

Kevin Owens comments on his loss to Roman Reigns at TLC

Despite putting up one of the best performances of his WWE career, Kevin Owens was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion. The Prizefighter pushed The Tribal Chief to his absolute limits. However, Reigns retained the Universal Championship yet again with the help of his entourage.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Owens thanked the WWE Universe for their support. Even though Owens came up short against Reigns, the majority of the WWE Universe was impressed by another classic KO performance inside the squared circle.

Here is what Kevin Owens wrote after TLC 2020:

Thank you all. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

What's next for Kevin Owens in WWE?

On course to his loss to The Tribal Chief, Kevin Owens passed out from a Guillotine Choke from Roman Reigns. While the loss wasn't exactly a clean one, especially after the outside interferences, Owens will probably continue working in the upper mid-card on SmackDown.

A rematch against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view is still a possibility if WWE is willing to entertain the idea of a usual singles match. However, the likelier option for KO from here on would be to enter the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in 2021.

As for Roman Reigns, there is speculation that Daniel Bryan could challenge The Tribal Chief for the title at Royal Rumble.

WWE has also been teasing a feud between Roman Reigns and Goldberg in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37. The match was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 but never happened. On the Road To WrestleMania 37, Goldberg could possibly make his return to WWE and challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.