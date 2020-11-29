Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE Royal Rumble possible revealed

Daniel Bryan faced Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown this week. Zayn ended up winning the match by countout after Daniel Bryan was assaulted backstage by Jey Uso. This happened after Daniel Bryan chased Sami Zayn out of the arena during the match.

Daniel Bryan could be Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble opponent

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. While talking about the match between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn on SmackDown, Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez spoke discussed the finish of that match. Dave Melzer said it was strange considering the fact that Daniel Bryan is pencilled in to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble PPV in January:

They did that finish and Daniel Bryan's the guy who's at least for right now scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer also added that Daniel Bryan does have a say in his program. He also discussed time in the past where WWE have geared up for a Reigns-Bryan feud, only to pull the plug late on. He added that there was still some chance that WWE could change their mind about this feud again:

The one thing is that, when it comes to Daniel Bryan, a lot of what happens with him is his own doing because he's on creative and everything. And he's, I'm sure, very much thinking how he wants it done but, then again, this has happened before too. I mean, there were periods there a couple of years ago when they were going to do the big Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan program that they never got to. I mean, it just never ended up that way. They brought Erick Rowan into the program and they never even got to Daniel Bryan. So, this could happen again.

With Daniel Bryan currently set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Bryan could be facing Jey Uso at the WWE TLC PPV next month. It looks like Kevin Owens will be the one facing Roman Reigns at TLC for the WWE Universal Championship.

