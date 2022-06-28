Kevin Owens breaks silence on missing RAW after WWE pulled highly anticipated match

Kevin Owens was not present on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, leaving WWE fans questioning his status. The former Universal Champion has finally commented on why he did not show up tonight.

The show was eventful, with John Cena's return being the highlight. Riddle and Becky Lynch won "Last Chance" Money in the Bank qualifiers, but another bout was scheduled. Owens was set to face a member of Ezekiel's family - either himself, Elias, or their younger brother Elrod - for a spot in this Sunday's ladder match.

WWE announced during RAW that the match had been "rescheduled," with no potential date. This disappointed fans who were excited to see Elias and Ezekiel's younger brother potentially wrestle Kevin Owens.

KO seemingly got fed up with the questions and explained why he wasn't on RAW this week, citing his hatred of Texas since WrestleMania 38. With the show taking place in the state, he simply did not want to travel there. Owens then told Twitter to leave him alone.

"I didn’t want to go to Texas so I didn’t go. Leave me alone," tweeted Kevin Owens.

While Owens was absent, Ezekiel was on the show. He even shared the screen with Cena during a brief backstage segment. However, neither Elias nor Elrod seemed to be around.

Most WWE fans understood Kevin Owens' decision to miss RAW

The responses to KO's tweet were mainly understanding and supportive. It looks like Texas does not have a lot of fans, including those who live there.

However, one Twitter user feels Owens still has flashbacks from his WrestleMania 38 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is why he isn't coming to Texas anymore.

Some fans were disappointed that Kevin Owens did not attend John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration. The two have a history, with the 16-time world champion being Owens' first rival on WWE's main roster.

It remains to be seen if KO can make it to next week's episode of RAW or potentially the Money in the Bank ladder match. His match against Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod remains an intriguing prospect.

