Kevin Owens breaks silence on rumors of a potential WWE sale ahead of Royal Rumble 2023

The potential sale of WWE continues to be one of the biggest talking points in wrestling following Vince McMahon's recent return to power. Kevin Owens finally weighed in on the rumors regarding a sale during an interview this week and, as expected, didn't sound too interested in the business side of things.

Speculation of the Saudi Arabian government's interest in purchasing the American promotion briefly sent the internet into meltdown. As things stand, the company is still assessing its strategic options, with several top organizations worldwide reportedly looking to be a part of the bidding process.

The likes of FOX, Comcast, Amazon, Netflix, and Disney have emerged as potential buyers, and most pundits expect Vince McMahon to complete the sale within a few months eventually.

While having new owners will undoubtedly have an impact on the roster, Kevin Owens wasn't too focussed on the rumors doing the rounds. KO has a massive assignment in the ring coming soon as he will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed world championship at Royal Rumble.

Here's what Owens had to say when asked about a possible WWE sale while speaking to the San Antonio Express-News:

"The internet will say what the internet will say, and then the reality will be what really matters. We just care about what we do in the ring. That's what we try to do our best at."

Former WWE star explains why Vince McMahon should sell the company to Amazon

WWE has proven to be a valuable entity for decades, and there are, unsurprisingly, quite a few media powerhouses who would love to acquire the pro wrestling giant.

During a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Blue Meanie revealed why Amazon was best suited to take over the most profitable wrestling product in the world.

The former superstar spoke about Amazon's well-established streaming service and explained what he would have done had he been in Vince McMahon's spot.

"If I owned the WWE, I would sell it to somebody like Amazon because you figure Amazon already has their streaming," Meanie said. "

The Blue Meanie spoke at length about the benefits of having Amazon buy World Wrestling Entertainment, and you can read all about it right here.

