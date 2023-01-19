Vince McMahon selling WWE to Amazon is a "no-brainer" according to former superstar (Exclusive)

The Blue Meanie recently gave his thoughts on the possibility of Vince McMahon selling WWE to technology company Amazon.

After six months of retirement, McMahon resumed his duties and returned to WWE earlier in January as Executive Chairman. The 77-year-old announced that he plans to pursue a sale of WWE, prompting widespread speculation about the company's new potential owners.

The Blue Meanie worked for McMahon between 1998-2000 and again in 2005. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, he explained why Amazon would be the perfect buyer for WWE:

"If I owned the WWE, I would sell it to somebody like Amazon because you figure Amazon already has their streaming," Meanie said. "They sell everything, so imagine being Amazon buying WWE, and you're buying a product that you can sell and keep a hundred percent of the sales for. To me, that would be a no-brainer." [1:35 – 1:55]

The 49-year-old further added that other interested companies might not have the framework to build on WWE's legacy:

"If they sold to another television company, the television company has to set up all that infrastructure to sell a new WWE zone and stuff like that," Meanie continued. "Amazon, they have everything already there, so they just send the WWE stuff to the Amazon warehouses. But if he sells, it'll be interesting. The thing I thought never would happen [Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE] happened." [1:55 – 2:20]

How The Blue Meanie expected Vince McMahon's career to end

McMahon's exit last July as WWE Chairman and CEO came amid several sexual misconduct allegations. He initially continued appearing on television before surprisingly announcing his retirement on Twitter.

The Blue Meanie never thought he would see the day that Vince McMahon retired or agreed to sell the company:

"The lure was that Vince will never leave WWE. He will die in the Gorilla Position [WWE's backstage area]. They'll go to the Gorilla Position one day and Vince will have died because he's obsessed with WWE, he's given his life to WWE. All of a sudden, 'Oh well, I think I'll retire now.' That felt so weird. But now he's back, I really don't know what to say because I don't understand that world of it being publicly traded." [2:22 – 3:00]

Following Vince McMahon's return, it was widely speculated that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund was on the verge of buying WWE. However, the rumors turned out to be false.

