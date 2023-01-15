Legend addresses rumors about Sami Zayn possibly quitting WWE

Veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his two cents on the possibility of Sami Zayn leaving WWE.

Earlier this week, widespread rumors about the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund buying WWE turned out to be false. Zayn has never wrestled a WWE match in Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming he is banned from performing in the country due to his Syrian ethnicity.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE on-screen personality explained why politics should not affect Zayn's contract. He also commented on the future of the SmackDown Superstar's real-life best friend Kevin Owens:

"Some people are posting online, 'How many people will quit?' and I'm thinking, well, I don't even see Sami quitting, really," Mantell said. "I don't see Kevin Owens quitting. You've gotta put it back in a personal vein. You're sitting in WWE and you're making two million dollars a year. Are you gonna have a political ideology dictate your income?" [0:05 – 0:31]

Vince McMahon recently returned to the WWE Board of Directors as the Executive Chairman to oversee the sale of the company. Speculation about the promotion's possible buyers prompted fans to question whether Zayn could quit if the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund takes over the company.

Dutch Mantell is unsure where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would go

Several former WWE Superstars have appeared in other wrestling promotions in recent years, including AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW.

As two of WWE's most prominent stars right now, Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will struggle to earn more money wrestling elsewhere:

"Where is Sami going to make two million dollars a year? Where is Kevin Owens going to make two million dollars a year? Not many places. You're not gonna make it on the independent scene, and that's a lot of shows you would have to do to even come close to that amount." [0:49 – 1:07]

Owens and Zayn fought to a no-contest on this week's SmackDown following interference from Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

