Sami Zayn has been one of the most captivating stars to follow in WWE over the past few months. His inclusion in the Bloodline specifically signaled a rising interest amongst many fans, with everyone noting his accolades and quality of work with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Kevin Owens.

However, there is massive concern amongst the WWE Universe that all of his popularity and momentum in the company may derail if the deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia is finalized. Reports have started to emerge that a potential sale of rights to the Saudi Public Investment Fund is being negotiated, with rumors circulating that it has already gone through.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. The sentiment amongst the fans is that Zayn may not continue his extraordinary work in the company. Fans are now discussing the possibility of the Honorary Uce leaving the company if the deal is confirmed and have sent him heartwarming words of support.

Wyatt @BeastWrestler21 Jan 11, 2015: I met Sami Zayn at the end of my very first NXT Live show.



Jan 11, 2023: I'm spending a good chunk of my night thinking about him and what the disastrous news could mean for him.



Ella Jay @itsellajay Sending love to Sami Zayn, and Sami Zayn only Sending love to Sami Zayn, and Sami Zayn only ❤️

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Sami Zayn is a genuinely good person who is currently on the run of his life and is probably the most over wrestler in the entire industry right now.



Sami Zayn has refused to attend and wrestle in shows taking place in Saudi Arabia in the past. Considering his political stance, the country has also requested him not to appear.

Zac Roberts @TheZacRoberts Reminder that Sami Zayn refuses to wrestle Saudi shows… oh no Reminder that Sami Zayn refuses to wrestle Saudi shows… oh no https://t.co/6EIstPTHAf

Fans also took the time to lighten the mood amongst all of the negativity and painted the situation in a much funnier picture.

Artie Abrego @AbregoArtie Sami Zayn the next time he sees Vince McMahon Sami Zayn the next time he sees Vince McMahon https://t.co/HmpF011LUF

Wave Meltzer @LostFrisco live footage of Sami Zayn leaving WWE HQ for good live footage of Sami Zayn leaving WWE HQ for good https://t.co/11IRx6l8Jm

🙏 @BRADiz3pic WWE Creative Team: “So guys, what’s our plan for Sami Zayn this week?”



The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund: WWE Creative Team: “So guys, what’s our plan for Sami Zayn this week?” The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund: https://t.co/i4KmnquzED

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Sami Zayn dusting off his El Generico gear if the news about Saudi Arabia buying WWE is true Sami Zayn dusting off his El Generico gear if the news about Saudi Arabia buying WWE is true https://t.co/eGIidO01ZA

We'll have to patiently wait and see what decision Zayn makes if such a sale comes to fruition.

Sami Zayn reportedly may be very unhappy regarding potential WWE/Saudi deal

Sami Zayn has certainly been left in a tough spot if all the rumors regarding the Saudi deal are true.

Fans have enthusiastically followed his ascension to earn a spot in the Bloodline. But there's a feeling of concern now left up in the air as to whether his run could be cut short if the sale deal goes through.

Vince McMahon and the company are preparing to undergo a significant transition period again but could leave talent in a tough spot. Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio and stated that many on the roster are unhappy, specifically mentioning Sami Zayn.

"As far as the talent, I think it will make some of the talent uneasy, but they’re getting a big, big paycheck and ultimately, we’ve seen with the Saudi Arabian shows, I mean, there are only a few guys who didn’t go. Sami Zayn was unable to go, but also said that he didn’t want to go anyway. You know, he can not be feeling, it’s like he’s one of the MVPs of the company right now, or certainly one of them. He can’t be happy, but he also just signed a multi-year contract at a very high dollar figure," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T RSN)

Where do you think Sami Zayn will end up? Will he leave WWE? Sound off below.

