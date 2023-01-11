Bloodline member could reportedly be unhappy if Saudi Arabia buys WWE

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in the recent history of WWE and is currently the biggest act in professional wrestling. But it seems that the company may be putting one of its members, Sami Zayn, in a very tough spot regarding recent events.

WWE is facing one of the biggest transition periods of all time, with a lot of confusion and uncertainty up in the air ever since the return of Vince McMahon. Now, with sudden reports of the leading sports entertainment promotion's rights being sold to Saudi Arabia, Zayn's status in the company may be in jeopardy.

According to Dave Meltzer, the Honorary Uce could be left in a tricky situation following the sale to Saudi Arabia because he isn't allowed to perform in the country. He stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of the talent on the roster could be very unhappy about the whole ordeal, especially Sami Zayn, who had recently signed a new contract.

"As far as the talent, I think it will make some of the talent uneasy, but they’re getting a big, big paycheck and ultimately, we’ve seen with the Saudi Arabian shows, I mean, there are only a few guys who didn’t go. Sami Zayn was unable to go, but also said that he didn’t want to go anyway. You know, he can not be feeling, it’s like he’s one of the MVPs of the company right now, or certainly one of them. He can’t be happy, but he also just signed a multi-year contract at a very high dollar figure." Dave Meltzer said. H/T (RSN)

Saudi Arabia has previously asked that two superstars not attend the events taking place in the country, namely Sami Zayn and Malakai Black. However, now with Malakai not with the company anymore, the main concern is left with Zayn.

Several WWE stars could 100% walkout following Saudi sale deal confirmation

The Saudi sale deal may open up a fair amount of trouble for WWE talent, considering all of the difficult political scenarios.

Stephanie McMahon has handed in her resignation from the position of CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, with Vince McMahon being unanimously voted as Chairman by the board of directors. Now a potential sale to a Saudi Investment Fund is looking to be the next move, and most of the talent in WWE is reportedly not happy at all with these developments.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in a recent Fightful live stream, there is a big possibility that several WWE stars will leave the company if the Saudi deal is finalized. He further stated that some stars have already started considering leaving the company if it happens and also doubts if Sami Zayn will continue to work under these circumstances.

I'll have more on There have been multiple wrestlers who have told me they'd leave WWE if the company ends up being Saudi Arabia-led.I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com today, as well as List & Ya Boy at 3 PM EST. There have been multiple wrestlers who have told me they'd leave WWE if the company ends up being Saudi Arabia-led.I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com today, as well as List & Ya Boy at 3 PM EST.

