Kevin Owens breaks down in tears ahead of WWE SmackDown; says he has permanent pain and career almost ended after match, blaming star

Kevin Owens had a breakdown before WWE SmackDown started, and he blamed a star for his injuries and said that he had been permanently scarred after what had happened. The former Universal Champion went on to say who was to blame.

Kevin Owens faced Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble, where he suffered several injuries. He was battered, bruised, and opened up, as he was left bleeding after the match. His neck and spine were hurt as well. Sami Zayn was present for the match but didn't get involved.

Kevin Owens has since attacked Zayn and hit him with the Package Piledriver, leaving him to be carted away on a stretcher.

Now, KO has sent a message ahead of WWE SmackDown and broken down in tears. He said that he blamed Zayn for not helping him and standing by when Cody Rhodes was attacking him. He even suspected that Rhodes was trying to end his life, but he didn't say it fully. He said that he was in permanent pain and didn't think that it would ever go away.

"We've been through a lot, me and you over the years. But I don't think we've ever been through what we've been through on Saturday. You see these scars? These stitches, these scars I'm going to always have on my face? And the trauma you can't see but I can feel, to my neck and spine, the pain I've been through all week and it's probably never going to go away completely. I have to live with that. And it's all your fault. Because, Sami, you stood there and watched while Cody tried to end my career. Worse, I think he was trying to end my...

Kevin Owens went on to say why he blamed Zayn, noting that he'd stood there and done nothing when he needed help but had helped Roman Reigns instead later. He promised Zayn that he'd pay.

"And you stood there and did nothing. And then later on I watched the Royal Rumble match and what did I see? You, rushing to the aid of Roman Reigns because someone was beating him up in the corner? But for me? For me? You did nothing. You're a horrible friend, you're a disgusting human being, and I'll never forgive you. Ever. But I am going to make you pay. You're going to pay."

With Kevin Owens promising payback, this may be a big feud heading into WrestleMania.

