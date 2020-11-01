The Mysterio family feud with Murphy and Seth Rollins continued on this past week's SmackDown. The rivalry which began on WWE RAW has continued to SmackDown following the WWE Draft.

Rey Mysterio was unhappy about what happened on SmackDown after his daughter Aalyah kissed Murphy and seemingly joined Murphy against her family's wishes.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik were guests on this week's Talking Smack, where they opened up about what went down on the Blue brand. Sami Zayn hosted the post-SmackDown show, with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens being the special guest. Zayn, in the interview, spoke about Seth Rollins, who, he said, was enjoying the turmoil that the Mysterio family is currently in.

Before Mysterio replied to Zayn's statement, Owens stated that Seth Rollins "may be the worst person on earth". Here's what Owens said:

"He (Seth Rollins) may be the worst person on earth. Well, that's a strong statement, he's definitely the worst person on the SmackDown roster."

Zayn asked Owens if he meant that Rollins was the "worst person" in this story, but the former Universal Champion reiterated that Rollins was the worst person on the SmackDown roster.

Rey Mysterio then spoke about Seth Rollins and how the current situation all began with him:

"That's where it all began. Seth initiated all of this. I don't know if Seth is pulling the strings."

Owens then asked Mysterio if Murphy and Rollins are "still in cahoots", and stated that Rollins has done far worse than what's happening in the Mysterio family storyline.

Seth Rollins and his feud with Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio began their feud on RAW back in May and the two had a match at Extreme Rules. Mysterio lost his eye in the "Eye for an Eye" match which Rollins won.

Rollins then began a feud with Mysterio's son Dominik, and they wrestled at SummerSlam, which was Dominik's debut match in pro wrestling. At the Payback pay-per-view, the father and son duo teamed up to face Rollins and Murphy in a tag team match, which they won.

All of them were drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft and their storyline from RAW has continued.

