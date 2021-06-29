Kevin Owens casually dismisses fan criticism with hilarious diss

Kevin Owens is a multi-talented individual who leaves everything he has in the ring. Be it his mic skills or his ruthless in-ring ability, there can be no denying just how amazing the Prizefighter is as a professional wrestler.

One of the more underrated qualities of the former Universal Champion, is his sense of humor. Kevin Owens is a hilarious individual, and one platform on which his humor is on full display is Twitter.

KO is known for tweeting out occasional jokes and even taking shots at unsuspecting fans.

Recently, Kevin Owens responded to a fan who had some farfetched criticism about both KO and his arch-rival Sami Zayn. The fan who was responding to a video that was retweeted by Zayn had some scathing remarks for both men.

Rather than getting uneccessarily riled, KO responded with a hilarious diss, informing the fan that he looks like he could be Sami Zayn's brother.

You and Sami look like you could be brothers. https://t.co/8trZmAyrvO — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 29, 2021

Upon examining the fan's profile picture, he does look a lot like Sami Zayn. Additionally, the fan has some pointless rants, very similar to the Sami Zayn of today, who is obsessed with spreading his conspiracy theory propaganda.

Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match on SmackDown

Kevin Owens suffered a surprise loss at the hands of Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell. Following the match, KO informed the WWE Universe that he would be taking a break from pro-wrestling.

Despite the announcement, it looks like it will be a short-lived break, as Adam Pearce confirmed on SmackDown that Owens will be facing the Great Liberator, Sami Zayn, on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The match will be a Last Man Standing match, and the winner of which will go on to represent SmackDown in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will want to get their hands on the Money in the Bank briefcase. Owens himself has stated on multiple occasions that he still wants to win back the WWE Universal Championship.

What do you make of Owens' tweet? Who do you think will win the Last Man Standing match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

