Kevin Owens and Cathy Kelley share hilarious moment backstage after WWE SmackDown tapings 

WWE star Kevin Owens recently pointed out a hilarious incident where backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley was caught without shoes.

Owens faced Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament this week. The current champion, Logan Paul, also showed up to watch the action from the commentary booth. Throughout the match, Escobar focused his attack on KO's injured arm. However, the babyface star showed true grit and picked up the win with a Stunner.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley interviewed Kevin Owens on The SmackDown Lowdown after the show. In the middle of the chat, Owens noticed that Kelley was wearing white socks and no shoes. He questioned her about her footwear and asked the cameraman to pan down so that fans at home could enjoy the hilarious moment. The 35-year-old was awkward and lost for words.

"Why do you have white socks? How come you don't have any shoes on? Pan down, look." [2:28 - 2:33]

You can watch the full interview here:

Kevin Owens has a message for Logan Paul

During the interview, Kevin Owens made it clear that he was now ready for The Maverick. Earlier in the night, he had clocked Paul with his cast after the social media sensation tried to poke fun at him.

Owens said he was happy to have punched the YouTube sensation. The Prizefighter claimed that he would win the US Title once again and restore its prestige:

"Conflicted? Not conflicted. Conflicted is when you have two different emotions, right? I feel elated that I hit him in his stupid face and that I beat Santos [Escobar]. And now I get to do it again at Royal Rumble when I beat Logan Paul and become [the] United States Champion as a Canadian," he said.

The two stars will lock horns for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

