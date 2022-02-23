Kevin Owens claims he will steal popular female wrestler's finishing move

Kevin Owens has claimed that he will steal independent wrestler Session Moth Martina's finishing move - the Jagerbomb.

Owens has been the target of both support and criticism in recent years for his use of the Stunner, a finishing move made famous by Stone Cold Steve Austin. In a recent Twitter exchange, he threatened to steal Martina's finisher next.

In response to Owens' claim, Martina stated that she will fight the RAW Superstar, to which he replied by tweeting out the following:

"I’ll steal your finishing move next." - wrote Kevin Owens.

Check out KO's tweet below:

The exchange on Twitter began after a fan questioned Owens regarding his beer preference. The former Universal Champion simply claimed beer to be gross, taking an indirect shot at 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the process.

Vince Russo isn't impressed with WWE's idea to book 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

According to rumors, WWE is planning to bring 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin back for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

However, Vince Russo has admitted that casual fans would not be interested in the match-up. During an episode of Writing With Russo, the veteran stated the following:

"No casual fan cares about that. The only people that care about that, Chris, are the people watching the show. Nobody else gives a crap about that. And Chris, you know with me, bro, I am a very logical guy. Now, Austin has said on the record, he said on the record, 'Why would I come back? Like, what would be the point?' He has stated that, and he has said that. So, what I'm looking at it, he has stated on the record, 'Why would I come back? It makes no sense! It's a total waste of time,'" said Vince Russo.

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Austin will officially make his return to action and ignite his feud against Owens.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Arjun