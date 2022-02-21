"Nobody else gives a crap about that" - Veteran blasts WWE's plan to have Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

In case you haven't read about it already, WWE is reportedly planning on getting Stone Cold Steve Austin back for a WrestleMania 39 match against Kevin Owens.

Vince Russo, however, argued that casual fans would not be interested in the matchup and spoke at length about his issues on the latest "Writing with Russo" episode.

Kevin Owens has already teased a potential showdown against Steve Austin as he recently called Texas a 'lame place.' Additionally, Owens has been using The Stunner as his finisher, and WWE expects it to translate to an on-screen program with Steve Austin.

"No casual fan cares about that. The only people that care about that, Chris, are the people watching the show. Nobody else gives a crap about that. And Chris, you know with me, bro, I am a very logical guy. Now, Austin has said on the record, he said on the record, why would I come back? Like, what would be the point? He has stated that, and he has said that. So, what I'm looking at it, he has stated on the record, 'why would I come back? It makes no sense! It's a total waste of time'" said Vince Russo.

Russo said that the reasons mentioned above are just not big enough to justify the Texas Rattlesnake's return to the ring after 19 years. Austin stayed away from the squared circle for almost two decades as he had no credible reason to come out of retirement.

"So, now, after saying that, twenty years later, bro, when you talk about the story, there has got to be a reason why he is coming back. You're telling me he is coming back because Owens is running down the state of Texas and Owens does the Stunner. That's enough, bro, to bring someone out of retirement? No, bro!" Russo stated.

It's got to be more than that: Vince Russo on the reported plans for Steve Austin

As you might have figured out already, Russo was underwhelmed by the prospect of seeing Steve Austin come back to face Kevin Owens.

The former WWE personality explained that Austin would need a profoundly personal motive to force him back into the ring. The potential dispute over Stunner's usage didn't seem like a big deal to Vince Russo as he felt the creative team could come up with better ideas.

"Right off the bat, it's got to be more than that. If Austin has gone on record to say, 'No, I'm not going to do it,' and now all of a sudden, he has got to do it, bro, there is only one reason he would do it if it was personal. He is going to do it because a wrestler's using a move that he used? That's bizarre. And that's what I mean. If I was working with him, and we were really able to make sense out of this and really make people believe, no doubt in my mind, it could be huge, but with the tools they have, good luck, man. Good luck, bro!" said Russo.

Are you in favor of WWE possibly booking Steve Austin to go up against KO at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Will Steve Austin's speculated return fail to have a lasting influence on WWE's business?

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh