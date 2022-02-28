"Who knows if we'll get to do it again" - Former Champion comments on a future match with Edge

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about his Steel Cage match with Edge at Madison Square Garden.

The card for WWE Live on December 26 underwent several changes due to COVID-19. The company revealed that some of the superstars initially advertised for the MSG event would not be taking part. Instead, Edge vs. Kevin Owens was booked for the main event in a Steel Cage match.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Owens mentioned that it was surreal to wrestle the Rated-R Superstar at the Garden. KO explained that he's unsure if he'll get to face the Hall of Famer again, so it was great to wrestle him at MSG.

Here's what Owens had to say:

"Man, that was awesome. We had two days' notice. I found out on Christmas eve that it going to happen. That was a real thrill. We've been talking about wrestling each other for so long since he came back. Who knows if we'll get to do it again. I certainly hope we get to do it again, but even if we don't, the main event of MSG in a cage, we rocked it. It was a lot of fun. Great times and something I'll look back on very fondly for a very long time for sure." (42:58)

Edge will be on Monday Night RAW this week

The Rated-R Superstar will appear on the red brand this week in search of his WrestleMania adversary.

Last week on RAW, the 11-time World Champion made it clear that he was determined to have a match at "the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history". The WWE Hall of Famer cut an intense promo and made subtle references to the likes of AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes.

Now in the twilight of his career, Edge appears to be pulling out all the stops. He's seeking dream opponents for the Show of Shows, but who will answer the call?

Who do you think will answer the Hall of Famer's challenge? Let us know in the comments section below.

