"Why would you do this" - Kevin Owens reacts to unprovoked attack from top WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens reacted to Orton's unprovoked attack on him while the superstar stood by the ropes during their match against RK-Bro.

Riddle and Randy Orton, combinedly known as RK-Bro, took on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a tag team encounter on this week's episode of RAW. After a long battle, the freshly paired team emerged as winners.

During the match, Randy Orton hit the Prizefighter with a punch while it looked like the latter was about to apply a cheap shot from outside the ring to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

USA Network posted a video of the punch from Orton with the caption ".@RandyOrton can handle himself just fine. #WWERaw @FightOwensFight @WWERollins." The former Universal Champion quickly took note of the tweet and shared the same, wondering why the former Evolution member decided to hit "an innocent bystander."

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins earn massive title shot

With a victory over RK-Bro, the two former World Champions earned a massive shot at the RAW Tag Tam Championship.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the formation of a new tag team. The pair of heels squared off in a match against Randy Orton and Riddle and managed to register a victory. The main event confirmed a triple threat match for the tag titles between them, The Alpha Academy and RK-Bro.

The newly formed duo were appreciated by large portions of the crowd on the latest edition of RAW. The friendship that has been growing for a while has finally started to produce results. It will be interesting to see if they can strip The Alpha Academy off their gold.

