Kevin Owens comments on his "unbelievable" WrestleMania match with multi-time WWE Champion

Ahead of his huge match at the Royal Rumble this weekend, Kevin Owens has looked back on his biggest match to date, that being his WrestleMania 38 showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Last year, KO faced off against the Hall of Famer in a no-holds barred match, in what was the Texas Rattlesnake's first match in WWE for 19 years, with many thinking that Austin was never going to compete again.

Despite losing the match, Owens recently stated in an interview with the San Antonio Express that his unexpected match with Austin was something he could never have guessed was going to take place.

"It’s just such an unbelievable situation. You know, it’s not something that was fathomable, even at the time when I re-signed. I could have never guessed that a few months later, I’d be wrestling Stone Cold in the main event of WrestleMania. It just goes to show that you can never know what to expect here." H/T (EWrestling News)

Kevin Owens' attention now turns to tomorrow night as he is set to take on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Wrestling veteran on the potential outcome of Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns

A major factor heading into the title match this Saturday is the question of where Sami Zayn's loyalties lie ahead of the contest, given his personal ties to both KO and Roman.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno proclaimed that WWE may try to find a way for The Prizefighter to leave the Rumble as champion.

"I don't know, but I'm telling you this much. I would absolutely not be surprised if Sami screws over Roman and Owens takes that belt on Saturday night," said Disco Inferno. (6:54 - 7:04) H/T Sportskeeda

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns are no strangers to one another as they faced off for the Universal title at the 2021 Royal Rumble in a last-man standing match, a match in which The Tribal Chief came out as the victor.

