Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to 38-year-old star, according to veteran

The biggest point of discussion in wrestling today is who would end Roman Reigns' era-defining run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. If Disco Inferno is to be believed, Kevin Owens, with some timely assistance from Sami Zayn, could end the greatest reign of the modern era at Royal Rumble 2023.

At the January 28th show, Reigns and KO will collide in a singles match for the first time in nearly two years for the Universal Title. Though The Tribal Chief is the favorite to win, the inclusion of Sami Zayn could complicate things.

On this week's RAW, Reigns made it clear to The Honorary Uce that he would have to pass a final test and that he is required at Royal Rumble. Furthermore, a recent report also suggested that Zayn could be involved in some capacity in the Universal Title match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno predicted the bout's outcome. The WCW veteran stated that he wouldn't be surprised to see Kevin Owens winning the gold, thanks to Zayn turning on his Bloodline stablemates.

"I don't know, but I'm telling you this much. I would absolutely not be surprised if Sami screws over Roman and Owens takes that belt on Saturday night," said Disco Inferno. (6:54 - 7:04)

John Cena Sr. thinks Roman Reigns could have a three-way match at WrestleMania 39

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, John Cena Sr. stated that Roman Reigns could have a three-way match with The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

The veteran manager explained that The Brahma Bull could interfere during John Cena and Roman Reigns' back-and-froth promo segment to set up a triple threat clash.

"I'm sure that The Rock will find some way to make this happen because Roman Reigns has been looking forward to taking on The Tribal Chief. So I think it's gonna happen. How it happens, I don't know. Whether there's gonna be a clash once the Rumble goes down... So I think it may be the case of Cena jaw jacking with Reigns, and then we hear that 'it doesn't matter what you think! The Rock is here.' And so somehow they'll set that up and it'll be a three-way."

Though there's little clarity at the moment, whoever is picked to dethrone The Tribal Chief is sure to be elevated to unforeseen levels in WWE.

