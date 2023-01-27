Roman Reigns could compete in a three-way match at WrestleMania 39, predicts wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena Sr. believes Roman Reigns could go to war against The Rock and John Cena in a three-way clash at WrestleMania 39.

There's been much speculation about whom The Tribal Chief would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against at The Grandest Stages of Them All. While The Rock was the favorite at one point to have a blockbuster showdown with his cousin, the chances of that going down currently seem slim.

However, John Cena Sr. feels not only would The Great One participate in the match, but John Cena could also find his way in, thus making it a three-way clash. In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran manager opened up about what could go down at WrestleMania 39.

"Regardless of what other people may think, I think along the same lines as you do that it'll end up being a three-way," said John Cena Sr. (2:32 -2:40)

Furthermore, John Cena Sr. added that The Rock could find time from his busy schedule to ensure he competes at WrestleMania 39.

He then pitched the idea of how John Cena and Roman Reigns could be engaged in a war of words when The Brahma Bull shows up out of nowhere to set up the three-way match.

"I'm sure that The Rock will find some way to make this happen because Roman Reigns has been looking forward to taking on The Tribal Chief. So I think it's gonna happen. How it happens, I don't know. Whether there's gonna be a clash once the Rumble goes down... So I think it may be the case of Cena jaw jacking with Reigns, and then we hear that 'it doesn't matter what you think! The Rock is here.' And so somehow they'll set that up and it'll be a three-way," said John Cena Sr. (3:43 - 4:28)

Teddy Long thinks Omos should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long made a bold pick to win the Royal Rumble.

The former SmackDown General Manager picked Omos to win the Men's Rumble clash on January 28th and then challenge Roman Reigns for a match at WrestleMania 39.

"Omos, that's who I predicted. We just have to see but how did you not recognize a big guy like that? He may not win, but like I said, you never know. I predict him," said Teddy Long.

Though there's little chance of The Nigerian Giant winning the Royal Rumble match, he could still have an impressive and dominant showing.

What do you make of John Cena Sr's prediction about Reigns facing The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

