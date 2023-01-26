28-year-old could win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks Omos is a strong contender to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and go on to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

There's still no clarity over who will challenge The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With The Rock reportedly backing out, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and a rumored Stone Cold Steve Austin seem like the most likely candidates. But if Teddy Long is to be believed, Omos, too, stands a chance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long picked The Nigerian Giant to win the Men's Rumble. Though the former SmackDown General Manager knows Omos is not a favorite, he predicted him to win on January 28 and challenge Roman Reigns.

"Omos, that's who I predicted. We just have to see but how did you not recognize a big guy like that? He may not win, but like I said, you never know. I predict him," said Teddy Long. (2:20 - 2:43)

Chris Dunn thinks Montez Ford should dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn picked an interesting name to dethrone The Tribal Chief while speaking on the Public Enemies podcast.

Dunn mentioned that Montez Ford is a versatile performer worthy of being the face of the company. He added that The Street Profits member could work equally well as a heel and babyface.

"I'm biased, I feel like Montez is the guy," Dunn said. "He can be a babyface or a heel. He has the body for both. He has the talking skills for both. I think there are a couple of minor things he can improve on, but it feels like he can be the face of the company. I think the other person, who's a little further away, is Bron."

Roman Reigns is currently focused on Royal Rumble 2023, where he will defend his Undisputed Universal Title against his arch-rival Kevin Owens.

