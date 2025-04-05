Kevin Owens confesses he has no chemistry with former WWE Champion

Kevin Owens recently admitted that he had little chemistry with a former WWE Champion with whom he'd competed inside the squared circle countless times. In a recent interview, KO stated that he agreed with the underwhelming reception his matches against AJ Styles received from fans, saying they didn't click in the ring.

Ad

Owens and Styles are two of the most beloved names in WWE. The legendary wrestlers have been competing at the highest level for more than a decade now. However, whenever the two have stepped inside the ring, their matches have left something to be desired.

Kevin Owens confessed the same in his recent appearance on the My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast. The former Universal Champion also mentioned that though he and AJ Styles had extensive discussions before all their matches, they weren't just able to translate it once they stepped inside the squared circle.

Ad

Trending

"Me and AJ Styles will talk about it all the time. We are both really good at this, but for some reason, our matches, for a long while, just didn't hit. And we both would come back and wonder, 'What happened? I don't know. Maybe next time.' And fans acknowledged it all the time, like, 'Kevin and AJ, no chemistry, I guess.' And yeah, I don't know," Kevin Owens said. [23:50-24:12]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out the video below:

Ad

Kevin Owens on how he got injured

In the same podcast, KO went into detail about how he found out he had issues with his neck that eventually forced him to withdraw from WrestleMania 41. KO explained that during a match he had in January, he felt some discomfort in his neck. Earlier this week, he had an MRI, which confirmed that his fears of an injury were indeed true.

Ad

"In January [2025], I had a match, and in the match, two things happened that really jarred my neck, and that's when the issue started. So, I knew there was something, and then we ended up doing the MRI this week and found out that it's serious. I think that match in January is what did it because I had an MRI a month before, and everything looked fine," Owens said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There's no timeline for Kevin Owens' return as of now, and fans can only hope his surgery goes smoothly and that he recovers in time to return later in the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More