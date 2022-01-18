"The highlight of the show" - Kevin Owens details live event incident when WWE legend threatened to 'slap' 2-time Intercontinental Champion

Kevin Owens has detailed a hilarious story from a WWE Live Event involving Sami Zayn and The Big Show.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Owens revealed an incident which occurred at the Bell Center in Montreal, Canada. The former WWE Universal Champion stated that Sami Zayn was in the front row at the show and ended up being the main highlight due to his antics.

The Prizefighter added that Zayn was mouthing off all night and at one point also provoked The Big Show. The former WWE star also seemingly threatened to slap Zayn at the show.

"It was Montreal, Bell Center and Sami was front row because he got a hook up from one of our friends who worked at a radio station. But I had already bought my tickets and I was with another buddy and we were a bit higher up and Sami was [in the] front row and all night, he ended up being the highlight of the show. Because he wouldn't stop talking **** and I feel like Big Show, which is funny looking back now but I think at one point Big Show very seriously threatened to slap the **** out of him," said Owens.

Check out Kevin Owens' hilarious Sami Zayn-Big Show story below, via WWE on BT Sport:

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



When talking about the magic of live events:



"Sami was front row, he wouldn't stop talking **** to everyone and Big Show threatened to slap the **** out of him!" We love how @FightOwensFight always seems to have a @SamiZayn story for every occasionWhen talking about the magic of live events:"Sami was front row, he wouldn't stop talking **** to everyone and Big Show threatened to slap the **** out of him!" We love how @FightOwensFight always seems to have a @SamiZayn story for every occasion 😂When talking about the magic of live events:"Sami was front row, he wouldn't stop talking **** to everyone and Big Show threatened to slap the **** out of him!" https://t.co/Q44KIH7gt9

Owens and Zayn are no strangers to one another. The two men have shared the ring on several occasions, both in and out of WWE, and have been highly successful in the company.

Owens, a former WWE Universal Champion, was recently in contention to win the WWE Championship on RAW. Whereas Zayn has been competing on the blue brand of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens failed to win the WWE Championship at Day 1

After moving to RAW as part of the 2021 Draft, Kevin Owens entered a storyline with Big E and Seth Rollins which began in early November.

At the same show, Big E hit Owens with the Big Ending after their non-title match, and the following week, Owens attacked Big E to mark the beginning of yet another heel turn. Owens would further inflict damage on former NXT rival Finn Balor to cement his heel turn.

Also Read Article Continues below

At WWE Day 1, Owens challenged for Big E's WWE Title in a match featuring Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. The Beast Incarnate won the match and once again became the WWE Champion by pinning Big E.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku