Kevin Owens reveals his secret to staying relevant in WWE

Kevin Owens has been with WWE for six years now and has seen a fruitful amount of success come his way. The Prizefighter signed with WWE in 2014, debuting in WWE NXT and shooting up the ranks quickly becoming the NXT champion in a few months.

Kevin Owens debuted on the main roster in 2015 and a year later became WWE Universal Champion in a fatal four-way match on Raw. In an interview with Les anti-pods de la Lutte, the former Universal champion discussed how he has stayed relevant in the company by putting up quality matches every time.

Owens revealed that the fans have always been there to appreciate his efforts in putting together a good match even if they don't agree with everything in it.

“I always try to give to the show what I’m being asked to give,” Owens said. “I try to give them what they want... That’s what I want. I want to give good matches. So that’s how I’m able to always have an important role to play on the show.”

Kevin @FightOwensFight



Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!



Good luck! 😊 Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Former Universal Champ? ✅

Former 4-Time Champ? ✅

Current Champ? ✅



Same. Damn. Night.



Your reckoning comes at #AndNew @WWE You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter.Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night.Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1 You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter. Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night. Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1. #AndNew @WWE https://t.co/nYjpAWXyqf Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy! Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

Kevin Owens has now signed a multi-million dollar deal with WWE for more years, so hopefully, there's much more success to come in his way as a superstar.

Kevin Owens wants a tag title reign with Sami Zayn in the future

Kevin Owens has a lot to offer WWE right now, but he also has some goals in his wrestling career that he wants to accomplish.

Specifically, he mentioned his aspirations to become Raw or Smackdown tag team champions with his best friend, Sami Zayn. In an interview with Les anti-pods de la Lutte, he spoke about what he hopes to achieve with Sami but revealed it might not happen in WWE.

“Of course, I’d like to become WWE champion, I’d like to win the tag team titles with Sami,” Owens said. “I mean, Sami and I winning the tag belts, that must be written in the stars. I don’t see how it couldn’t happen if we are both with WWE. But it’s been six years now, and it had not happened yet, so I guess it might not be happening."

Also Read Article Continues below

The two Canadians have been with each other for ages, way before WWE, feuding and teaming up in the company and other wrestling promotions

Edited by Roxanne Smith