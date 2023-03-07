Kevin Owens ends 29-year-old WWE Superstar's 10-match winning streak

Kevin Owens has ended fellow WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa's months-long main roster winning streak on tonight's edition of RAW.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at Castle 2022 and helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The 29-year-old has been a regular act on the main roster since then.

The young gun has competed in a series of singles and multi-man matches on WWE TV since his main roster debut last year. On September 9, 2022, Solo lost a singles match to Drew McIntyre via DQ on WWE SmackDown.

This was his first match on the main roster. Since then, Sikoa has won all of his singles matches except one that ended in a draw. The match in question occurred on the January 27, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown and pitted Sikoa against Owens.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens picked up a DQ win over Sikoa following Jimmy Uso's interference. This was Solo's first loss on the main roster since losing to McIntyre via DQ in September last year.

Between these two matches, Sikoa has won 10 singles bouts on RAW/SmackDown.

Kevin Owens received aid from his former best friend Sami Zayn on RAW

After Jimmy Uso's interference, he and Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens. Sami Zayn came out to a massive pop to even the odds, and the villains had to retreat.

Zayn offered his hand to Owens, but the latter refused and left the spot as fans reacted with loud boos. With WrestleMania 39 mere weeks away, it looks like a Zayn-Owens reunion is almost on the horizon.

For Solo Sikoa, the 29-year-old star has quite a long road ahead of him on the main roster. He has been nothing short of impressive since joining The Bloodline last year.

What do you think of Solo's incredible streak finally ending on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

