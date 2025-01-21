  • home icon
Kevin Owens explains why he won't turn on Sami Zayn for teaming with Roman Reigns like he did to Cody Rhodes

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:41 GMT
Kevin Owens has been friends with Sami Zayn for a long time (Images via WWE.com)
Kevin Owens has been friends with Sami Zayn for a long time (Images via WWE.com)

Kevin Owens was involved in an in-ring segment with Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He explained to his longtime friend why he wouldn't turn on him like he did to Cody Rhodes.

The former Universal Champion confronted Sami Zayn after the latter announced that he would enter the Royal Rumble match. The RAW star asked KO how this would go down, as the whole world saw what he did to The American Nightmare after he teamed with Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens said he knew Sami and Roman had a lot of history, just like they do. He mentioned that he's done a lot of things in the past that Zayn overlooked, and the latter forgave him just like he forgave The OTC because he's a good person.

Kevin Owens believed Sami Zayn could win the Royal Rumble match. He told Sami, whom he's known for two decades, that he would win the Rumble because he deserved it, and they could accomplish one more thing together.

KO mentioned that they have never faced each other in a singles match for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania. He said that when they both win their matches at the upcoming PLE, that can finally happen. It seemed like Owens was trying to gaslight Sami into helping him with the title at Royal Rumble.

