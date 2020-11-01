Kevin Owens feels he should have his own show with Sami Zayn

As part of the 2020 WWE Draft, both Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were drafted to WWE SmackDown. Following that announcement, a lot of fans wished to see the two real-life friends back together again in some form.

Even though they still haven't crossed paths on the blue brand since the draft, Owens appeared as a special guest on this week's edition of WWE Talking Smack, co-hosted by Kayla Braxton and Sami Zayn.

Owens proceeded to have a wholesome conversation with Zayn. A fan on Twitter shared a moment from Talking Smack where Owens and Zayn could be seen arguing in good humor. The fan also asked for Owens and Zayn to be permanent co-hosts of Talking Smack.

This prompted a response from the former WWE Universal Champion, who said they should have their own show on some sort of network.

While there is no telling if Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could someday co-host their own show, we can expect what it could be like if it ever happens. Why? Because it would not be the first time that two real-life best friends would have their own show.

Case in point? The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE legend Christian.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's current status on WWE

While Kevin Owens is currently nailing his role as a no-nonsense babyface, much like his idol Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn is enjoying his second reign as the Intercontinental Champion as a dastardy heel.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go well.” - @FightOwensFight with the understatement of the century when talking about his friendships.



(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/o1mNr4CqSd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2020

While Zayn is scheduled to face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley from Monday Night RAW at Survivor Series on November 22 in a champion vs champion match, Owens earned a spot last Friday in the SmackDown men's team for the 5-on-5 elimination tag team match against Team RAW at Survivor Series.