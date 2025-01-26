Kevin Owens fires serious shots at Shawn Michaels at Saturday Night's Main Event; draws uncanny parallels between the WWE Official & Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took a major shot at Shawn Michaels during the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. KO also drew comparisons between the Hall of Famer and Cody Rhodes.

Kevin Owens has been at odds with Cody Rhodes since the latter teamed up with Roman Reigns at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event. The two stars faced each other with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line at last month's Saturday Night's Main Event, where Cody showed up with the classic Winged Eagle title. Both men put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle but the match ultimately ended in Rhodes' favor.

However, following the bout, KO brutally attacked his opponent, hitting him with a dangerous packaged piledriver and since then he has been carrying the Winged Eagle title with him. It was later announced that Owens and Rhodes would face each other at the Royal Rumble in a ladder match with both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle suspended above the ring.

During their contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens took several shots at Cody Rhodes and Shawn Michaels. However, the Heartbreak Kid didn't hold back either and said that he believed KO was just jealous of Rhodes. Following this comment, Owens took another shot at HBK, saying that he left WWE when things got tough, comparing it to The American Nightmare's exit from the Stamford-based promotion in 2016.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at this year's Royal Rumble.

