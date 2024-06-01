Kevin Owens forms new alliance with ex-tag team champions against The Bloodline

Kevin Owens doesn't have Randy Orton by his side for the time being, with Orton being forced out of action following his King of the Ring final defeat to Gunther. However, Owens seemed to form a new alliance with former tag team champions.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman had to beg Kevin Owens to steer clear of The Bloodline. Not only this, but he tried to convince Solo Sikoa to use his help strategizing the way Roman Reigns did - stating that Solo is simply taking the approach of unplanned violence.

After Kevin Owens rejected Paul Heyman's request to steer clear of The Bloodline, Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa walked out. However, former SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits appeared to even the odds - aligning with Owens:

The Street Profits were already booked for a match against the team formerly known as the Guerillas of Destiny. In what was an unfortunately underwhelming match, Tama Tonga picked up the win for himself and his brother.

There seems to be no sign of Bobby Lashley in the mix. However, The Street Profits could be by Kevin's side for a while as Orton is presumably going to get a rematch against Gunther for the controversial King of the Ring finish.

KO's feud with The Bloodline has been an on-and-off affair for quite a few years now. It will be interesting to see what comes next in this saga.

