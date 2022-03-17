Kevin Owens gives his thoughts on Steve Austin's 3:16 promo

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently gave his honest opinions and a unique take on Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic Austin 3:16 promo.

The Canadian Superstar was rumored to be the WrestleMania opponent for the "Texas Rattlesnake." The latter was allegedly only returning to in-ring action for one night at WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas. While the match has not been confirmed, Owens will instead play host to Austin on a special WrestleMania edition of his KO Show.

In a new video posted to WWE's official Twitter account, Owens talked about the promo, repeating lines and putting his own twist on the iconic words, using his own words to flip the sentiment of the promo back on Austin.

You can check out the video below:

WWE @WWE



The host of the



And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day ...The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake's iconic 3:16 speech.And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day...The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake's iconic 3:16 speech.And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! https://t.co/9SfwQUfG8K

The KO show with Stone Cold Steve Austin will take place on WrestleMania Saturday, March 2nd, 2022.

Kevin Owens nearly lost the KO Show featuring the Hall of Famer

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins, distraught that he hasn't yet made it onto the WrestleMania line-up, suggested to Owens that the two should compete for the hosting duties of the latter's talk show.

The Prizefighter was not a fan of the idea, but WWE official Sonya Deville announced an impromptu match between the two to determine who'll host the KO show.

Kevin Owens won the bout, leaving Rollins without a spot at WrestleMania 38. However, it has been heavily speculated that Cody Rhodes might return and face Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The duo initially tried to get on the WrestleMania card by challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championships in a match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy but were unsuccessful, as Orton and Riddle won the titles instead.

What do you think of Kevin Owens' video? Do you think he'll get himself a Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy