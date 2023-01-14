"Kevin Owens is going to sign a contract with Roman Reigns"- Wrestling veteran slams WWE for weakly booking Bloodline member on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell bashed the company for poorly booking Sami Zayn against Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami faced his arch-rival Kevin in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand throughout the contest, Owens lost control of the situation when The Usos and Solo Sikoa interrupted the bout by attacking the former.

As The Usos backed up the Honorary Uce, Sikoa hit Owens with the Samoan Spike. Solo Sikoa then put The Prizefighter through the announcer's table as the match ended in disqualification.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell heavily criticized the way WWE has booked Zayn against Owens.

He further added how the news of Owens signing a contract with Roman Reigns was already known to the fans, and thus they knew Zayn wouldn't win the match.

"You know, another thing that didn't make sense to me tonight. Bray Wyatt was going to. They said something about Bray Wyatt. No, Kevin Owens is going to sign a contract with Roman Reigns next week. But he had a match coming up with Sami Zayn tonight and I thought Sami Zayn, the whole idea of him going out was to take out Kevin Owens but they're already setting him up for the signing so you know that Sami wasn't winning," said Dutch Mantell. (42:20- 42:50)

Kevin Owens showcased his confidence for the upcoming match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens displayed his confidence for the upcoming championship match at the Royal Rumble against Roman Reigns.

While speaking to Cathy Kelly in a backstage interview, the former Universal Champion mentioned that he would win the match against The Head of the Table at the Premium Live Event.

He also recalled his previous matches at the Royal Rumble against The Tribal Chief and boasted about the same.

"I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. Royal Rumble is kind of our thing. Looks like Roman and I have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy. I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is going to be different than the previous one. But it's going to be the same as the one before that, because that one I won. You see where I'm going with this? So this one I'm going to win."

