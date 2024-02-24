Kevin Owens grants Make-A-Wish inside WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber had some top spots on Saturday night. One such spot saw Kevin Owens grant a Make-A-Wish in a unique way inside the steel structure.

The Kabuki Warriors retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in Australia by defeating Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Becky Lynch booked her ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship shot.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship by defeating New Catch Republic. The match was followed by the men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday.

During the contest, Kevin Owens was highly animated and entertained fans to the max. After entering the match from the pod, KO delivered a Chokeslam to LA Knight. It was an unlikely spot as the chokeslam is not one of Owens' preferred moves.

Twitter fans immediately pointed out that Kevin Owens hit a Chokeslam to grant a child's wish. Owens was part of the team of WWE Superstars who visited the Perth Zoo along with some special young fans, and one of the kids asked him to hit the move.

You can check out a clip of the move below:

Expand Tweet

Owens was later eliminated from the contest. However, he didn't go out without entertaining his fans and delivering some top spots during the match.

Kevin Owens walked into WWE Elimination Chamber with a special friend

Earlier in the day, Kevin Owens was seen with a koala by his side. The former Universal Champion arrived at the venue of the premium live event with his new friend by his side.

Owens has become a household name in the WWE Universe. He has continued to put his body on the line to entertain fans and often followed local culture and traditions in countries where the company has held its shows.

The Prizefighter failed to win the United States Championship from Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble. The company could book a rematch between the two stars for WrestleMania 40.

Should Owens win a singles title in the company soon? Sound off in the comments section below.