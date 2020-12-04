Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been the best of friends for a long time now. They have locked horns against each other and have also been on the same side in various companies, including WWE.

Owens and Zayn occasionally have amusing exchanges on Twitter, but the latest tweet Owens posted is bound to put a smile on your face.

Owens posted a video on his official Twitter handle in which he can be seen hiding in the backseat of a car. The car, as Owens states, belongs to Zayn.

Here's what Owens had to say before he executed his hilarious prank on Zayn to perfection:

"I saw Sami's car in a parking lot, and I know that's his car. And I know he never locks his doors, so now I'm in his backseat. And he's coming back. I'm gonna try to scare the sh** outta him. But I don't know if it will work. Let's see."

It’s going to happen.

I’m on a mission now.

One way, I will succeed. @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/Kueq6QqDGt — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 4, 2020

Kevin Owens eventually managed to get a reaction out of his best friend

As the video is about to end, you can see that Owens successfully manages to execute the prank and get a reaction out of his best friend. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn share a special bond that's only grown over the years gone by, and both these Superstars have had nothing but praise for each other.

They gave us many amusing moments during their run as a team on WWE TV in the past despite portraying villainous characters. Here's hoping we get to see Kevin Owens and Zayn possibly team up for another run on the Blue brand somewhere down the line.