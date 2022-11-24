Kevin Owens hilariously explains his actions against Finn Balor on RAW

Kevin Owens might have hit Finn Balor with a Stunner on Monday but insists he didn't mean to.

The Prizefighter returned to WWE RAW in triumphant fashion this week after being announced as the fifth member of Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes WarGames team days earlier on SmackDown.

KO was on commentary during a six-man tag match that saw The Brawling Brutes defeat The Judgment Day. After the match, Owens delivered a Stunner to Finn Balor and left him lying in the center of the ring.

Finn Balor was less than pleased by this and took to social media recently to question why his longtime friend in KO would hit him with a Stunner on Monday Night RAW.

"Kev, WTF? @FightOwensFight," Finn Balor said in a tweet.

Owens decided to respond and gave the most hilarious answer possible. KO claimed he was going for a snapmare that accidentally turned into a Stunner. Tweeting back:

"I was going for a snapmare, I swear! I don't know what happened," Kevin Owens said in response to Balor's tweet.

While it's very likely that Balor won't buy KO's reasoning. It was a hilarious tweet exchange, nonetheless.

Will Kevin Owens be able to get through to Sami Zayn during WarGames Saturday night?

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn might be on opposite sides this Saturday night at Survivor Series: Wargames, KO has made it abundantly clear that he considers Sami Zayn to be his best friend.

Owens has attempted to get through to Zayn for months now that The Bloodline is just using him. Despite this, The Honorary Uce has refused to listen as he continues to try and endear himself to the group.

Will KO be able to get through to Zayn inside WarGames on Saturday night? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of KO's response to Finn Balor? Are you excited to see him mix it up with The Bloodline this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

