Kevin Owens is desperate to perform at Wrestlemania in Dallas 

WWE superstar Kevin Owens has expressed his desire and to be on the card for Wrestlemania 38 this year in Dallas, Texas.

The former NXT and Universal champion has been with the WWE since 2014 and has carved out an impressive career in that time. KO has been featured at various Wrestlemanias, facing off against superstars like Daniel Bryan, Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

However, with Wrestlemania fast approaching, Owens finds himself on the fringes of most of WWE's high stake storylines. Kevin Owens spoke to Sarah Schrieber in WWE RAW exclusive where he detailed his desire to be at the show of shows this year, due to his love of the host state, Texas.

I can't fathom not going to WrestleMania in Dallas in Texas, this, I can't, but I I love Texas. I mean, it from the bottom, my heart, I'm thinking about buying a house there, moving my family there, I, I can't get enough of that state." Owens added: "I just I can't, I, I can't not be in Dallas for WrestleMania. I can't." from 0:50-1:06 & 1:42-1:48

Owens has been very open in the past, stating this his main purpose in the WWE is to provide for his family, therefore being left out of the show of shows, at a place he considers his second home could be a bitter pill for KO to swallow.

Kevin Owens had an impressive showing this week on RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, Kevin Owens walked with not just one but two victories to his name.

The first was a high stakes, heavy-handed brawl against upstart Austin Theory. In a back and forth matchup which saw both superstars look to inflict serious damage on each other, Owens eventually came out on top.

Later in the night, after Owens interfered in a match between newly found tag team partner Seth Rollins and Riddle, the pair were involved in a tag team match against the popular duo of RK-Bro.

Rollins and Owens went on to win, but Owens was left lying in the ring as RAW went off the air after he received an RKO from The Viper, Randy Orton.

What do you make of the tag team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh