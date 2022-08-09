Kevin Owens has an interesting character change on RAW 

With Triple H in charge of creative, many wondered what the fate of Kevin Owens would be. The Game has been a long-time advocate for Owens, and there was a report stating that WWE was trying to put things in place for the former Universal Champion.

On RAW this week, we got a tease of the new direction for Owens as he underwent a slight character alteration. He seemingly ended the feud with Ezekiel brutally, powerbombing him onto the ring apron (the hardest part of the ring). The latter was written off with a storyline injury and taken to a local medical facility.

Kevin Owens decided to leave RAW an hour before the show ended. When interviewed about the brutality he inflicted on Ezekiel, he reminded everyone that this is still the KO Show, thus switching from a comedy heel to the serious heel that he was when he joined the main roster.

Given how understated he has recently bee, it's easy to forget that Kevin Owens headlined WrestleMania 38 (Night 1). It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for a man he has always highly regarded.

Edited by Vishal Kataria