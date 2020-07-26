Kevin Owens has found himself in the news a lot lately, mainly for the changes that he influenced in WWE during the pandemic. However this time, Owens is now reflecting on his career via a question on Twitter.

ROH wrestler, Cheeseburger, posed this question on Twitter earlier today: "Who was the first “name” you wrestled that was so good you realized how little you truly know and helped you step your game up?" A few wrestlers replied, but it was Kevin Owens who caught the most attention.

Kevin Owens considered quitting back in 2005

There’s a lot of them but the most memorable one to me isn’t even someone I wrestled.



Back in 2005, I watched @mrbriankendrick’s match at an ROH show I was also on and was so blown away by how good he was that I’m pretty sure I told @SamiZayn I was going to quit wrestling! https://t.co/bxri89KQtT — “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020

For any wrestler on the rise in the independent scene, you are always going to find one performer who blows you away. For Kevin Owens, that one performer was Brian Kendrick. In his initial reply to Cheeseburger's question, Owens said that he watched a Brian Kendrick match at an ROH show in 2005 that made him tell Sami Zayn that he was going to quit wrestling.

Brian Kendrick was one of the premier independent wrestlers of the early 2000s. The trainee of Shawn Michaels made such a name for himself that he was signed to WWE at the young age of 24. His high flying and selling ability stood out amongst the independent scene at the time, so it is no wonder that Owens was blown away by his talent.

Apparently, Kendrick was not the only wrestlers who made Kevin Owens step up throughout his 20-year career.

Kevin Owens lists wrestlers that made him question his career

The first one was @facdaniels in 2004. Poor Chris!



Then, throughout the years, @StevenCorino, @findevan, @supercima1115, @ringfox1, @LondonFU and @OfficialPWG’s Super Dragon are all guys that made me rethink my entire existence after I had the chance to wrestle them. https://t.co/bxri89KQtT — “Kickoff” K.O. (@FightOwensFight) July 25, 2020

In his second reply to the question, Owens would then name some wrestlers that he has been in the ring with, who truly made him realize how little he knew. Kevin Owens said that the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels was the first one who helped him step up his game. If you know Daniels, you know he is considered a pioneer of the independent scene as well and has had such a long career across multiple different promotions. The leader of SCU in AEW is not the only man Owens has been inspired by working with.

Kevin Owens then further listed Steve Corino, Matt Sydal, CIMA, Fit Finlay, Paul London and Super Dragon as guys who made him "rethink his entire existence". That is quite the list of wrestlers with a vast knowledge of the business and stellar in ring performances throughout all of their careers.

With this list of stars that Kevin Owens has either been in the ring with or influenced by, it is no wonder why Owens is considered one of the best wrestlers in the industry and has had such a long, successful career.