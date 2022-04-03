"So fu**in proud" - Kevin Owens' long-term rival breaks character to praise him after match against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin 

Kevin Owens' long-term rival and former tag team partner Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to break character, praising the former WWE Universal Champion.

The duo has faced each other on several occasions in WWE, in both the main roster and NXT. Before signing with the promotion, the two even faced each other on the independent circuit.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn expressed how proud he was of Owens, who got to compete in the main event of WrestleMania against a WWE Hall of Famer.

"So fu**in proud," Sami wrote.

Sami Zayn himself will be in action on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been highly involved in The Show Of Shows over the last few years and has even defended the IC Title in the past.

However, The Great Liberator has a different challenge ahead of him this year. He is set to face arch-rival and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a singles match. The latter will compete in a celebrity match, much like Bad Bunny did at WrestleMania 37.

Kevin Owens faced 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 at the main event

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens faced 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the main event. The latter was originally meant to be a special guest on The KO Show. However, Owens laid out the challenge to a No Holds Barred Match.

The WWE Hall of Famer accepted Owens' challenge as the two men locked horns in front of a jam-packed AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Austin secured the win over the former WWE Universal Champion in his first match in over 19 years.

Austin, who hit the Stone Cold Stunner on Owens for the win, celebrated with the WWE Universe in typical 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin style. He also went on to hit a stunner on commentator Byron Saxton.

