Kevin Owens makes character-breaking comment about The Usos with Sami Zayn beside him at WrestleMania presser

WWE wrapped up the first night of WrestleMania 39 in epic fashion as The Usos finally dropped their tag team titles to the deserving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The new champions appeared during the post-show press conference, and KO took the opportunity to make a massive statement about their rivals.

As expected, heading into WrestleMania, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match headlined the WWE PLE and all the competitors involved certainly didn't disappoint the fans.

KO, Zayn, and The Usos put together one of the best matches in WrestleMania history, which is rare for tag team bouts as they never get prominently featured on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the babyfaces emerged victorious in the end, The Usos' contributions in making the match seem like a big deal just can't be undermined. Kevin Owens also made sure he brought it up during the WrestleMania presser.

After taking the final question from wrestling journalists, Owens made a character-breaking admission about The Usos and called them "the best." Sami Zayn was also seen nodding as his partner made flattering comments about the Bloodline members, as you can view below:

"Hold on, before we go, I just want to say one thing, we've talked about him (Sami Zayn) being the MVP, and I've said it, and you've said it; it's true! Before we go, two things, The Usos, even though everybody loves them, everybody appreciates them, they are underappreciated, and they are the best. Unbelievable! Just, I don't have enough words for them." [From 28:00 onwards]

What were the biggest moments from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39?

The Usos getting dethroned might inarguably be the most newsworthy development of the evening, but WWE packed Night 1 with several other highlight-reel moments.

The show kicked off with Austin Theory walking the talk and defeating John Cena in the United States Championship clash.

Despite not getting the main event spot, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put on arguably the match of the night and also one of the greatest female bouts in history in which the Judgment Day member finally went over The Queen.

He might have been on the losing end against Seth Rollins tonight, but Logan Paul proved again why he belonged in pro wrestling by delivering another commendable performance. The surprise KSI cameo was just the icing on the cake!

A lot more happened on Night 1, including multiple celebrity appearances, Rey and Dominik living up to expectations, and some crazy spots.

You can check out the complete results and highlights of it all right here.

