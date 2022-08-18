Kevin Owens makes interesting change to his name following fan backlash 

Kevin Owens decided to respond to several fans online earlier today after completing his heel turn on the recent episode of RAW.

The former Universal Champion cut a promo on Monday night show where he noted that he was once again The Prizefighter, but has been handing out insults on his Twitter page for free.

Owens was responding to a fan's insult earlier today when he noted that he was now going to change his name to Kevinn because the fan was called Brett.

The star also took a shot at his profile picture by sharing one of his own, which saw him standing in the exact same position.

Kevinn @FightOwensFight



I’m going to start copying everyone even more.



In fact, my name is now Kevinn.



And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?!



Nope. Brett Myall @oldstock44 @FightOwensFight Well trailblaze yourself a new finishing move that you created, you seem to be a follower to me @FightOwensFight Well trailblaze yourself a new finishing move that you created, you seem to be a follower to me No, Brett.I’m going to start copying everyone even more.In fact, my name is now Kevinn.And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?!Nope. twitter.com/oldstock44/sta… No, Brett.I’m going to start copying everyone even more. In fact, my name is now Kevinn.And you think you’re the only one that can take a selfie in front of a body of water while looking miserable?! Nope. twitter.com/oldstock44/sta… https://t.co/AQ20B4TU45

Kevin Owens hasn't held a Championship in WWE for five years

The Prizefighter cut a passionate promo on the latest edition of WWE RAW ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior seemingly needed a confidence boost ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, and Owens stepped up to the challenge.

Owens noted that it had been more than five years since he held a title in WWE, and now it was time for that to change.

"I haven't held a Championship in WWE for five long years, but enough is enough, and it's time for a change."

The former Universal Champion was most recently embroiled in a feud with Ezekiel when he refused to believe he was Elias' brother.

Last week on RAW, Owens attacked the returning star and sent him to the hospital, so their feud is far from over, but Owens is already looking past any form of revenge Ezekiel is planning.

Do you think Kevin Owens should be pushed into the World Championship picture in WWE? have your say in the comments section below...

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi