  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kevin Owens makes unexpected appearance outside WWE along with current champion

Kevin Owens makes unexpected appearance outside WWE along with current champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 14, 2025 01:42 GMT
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance for a wrestling show outside WWE. He showed up along with a current champion.

Ad

Axiom is one of the rising stars of the NXT brand. He is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. As the black and silver brand is gearing up for its biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver, Fraxiom has its work cut out for them. Several WWE stars, including Axiom, will be touring Europe for the next few weeks.

With the March 14 episode of SmackDown set to take place at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, Axiom is finally back in his home country. As a result, he made a surprise appearance at a Lucha Libre Rebellion show as A-Kid without his mask. Fans also noticed that Owens was seated in attendance for the same show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Sam Roberts explains why Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 made sense

Randy Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Kevin Owens after his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn. He even went for the punt kick before WWE officials stopped him. This almost certainly guarantees Owens and Orton will face off at WrestleMania 41. However, some fans believe the Unsanctioned Match should have taken place at the Show of Shows.

Ad

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts defended the idea of Orton facing Owens at WrestleMania. He stated that WWE could capitalize on the fact that both men have a banned move in their arsenal, which could affect their 'Mania match.

"It's an interesting scenario that they both have a banned move," Sam Roberts reminded of Kevin Owens using the Piledriver on Randy Orton. "Kevin Owens has the Piledriver, Randy Orton has the punt kick. So, is it going to be a match where both moves are banned or legal? [...] I feel like those moves have to play some kind of part in the way this match is done."
Ad

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will get his revenge on Owens at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी