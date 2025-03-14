Kevin Owens makes unexpected appearance outside WWE along with current champion

Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance for a wrestling show outside WWE. He showed up along with a current champion.

Axiom is one of the rising stars of the NXT brand. He is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. As the black and silver brand is gearing up for its biggest show of the year, Stand & Deliver, Fraxiom has its work cut out for them. Several WWE stars, including Axiom, will be touring Europe for the next few weeks.

With the March 14 episode of SmackDown set to take place at the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, Axiom is finally back in his home country. As a result, he made a surprise appearance at a Lucha Libre Rebellion show as A-Kid without his mask. Fans also noticed that Owens was seated in attendance for the same show.

Sam Roberts explains why Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 made sense

Randy Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Kevin Owens after his Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn. He even went for the punt kick before WWE officials stopped him. This almost certainly guarantees Owens and Orton will face off at WrestleMania 41. However, some fans believe the Unsanctioned Match should have taken place at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts defended the idea of Orton facing Owens at WrestleMania. He stated that WWE could capitalize on the fact that both men have a banned move in their arsenal, which could affect their 'Mania match.

"It's an interesting scenario that they both have a banned move," Sam Roberts reminded of Kevin Owens using the Piledriver on Randy Orton. "Kevin Owens has the Piledriver, Randy Orton has the punt kick. So, is it going to be a match where both moves are banned or legal? [...] I feel like those moves have to play some kind of part in the way this match is done."

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will get his revenge on Owens at WrestleMania 41.

