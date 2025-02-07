Kevin Owens makes an urgent request to fans 

Kevin Owens has sent out a message for his legion of fans days after brutally attacking Sami Zayn on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Prizefighter requested fans to purchase cookies from his daughter's Girl Scout troop.

Owens challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. However, despite putting in his best efforts, KO lost after Cody unhooked the title after taking him out with an Alabama Slam through a ladder placed between the ring and the announcers' table.

Though Sami Zayn came out and immediately checked on him after the spot, Kevin Owens did the unthinkable when he attacked Zayn on RAW which left fans shocked. While how all of this pans out remains to be seen, Owens has shared a personal message for his followers on his Twitter/X account.

The former Universal Champion requested fans to support his daughter by buying cookies from her Girl Scout team. In exchange, The Prizefighter promised to wrestle for about five more years. Check out his tweet below:

"If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more," tweeted Owens.

Kevin Owens earned plaudits backstage after WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Following his Ladder match against Cody Rhodes, fans were concerned about Kevin Owens as he took the horrible Alambala Slam through the table.

A recent report revealed that KO was praised backstage, particularly by Cody himself, for his performance and commitment at Royal Rumble 2025. It was also noted that Owens was credited for coming up with the Ladder match's layout.

Considering his attack on Sami Zayn on RAW, it's safe to assume WWE has big plans for him heading into WrestleMania 41. By the looks of it, it seems like KO and Zayn could be pitted against each other at The Show of Shows.

